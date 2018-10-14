Suffolk

Long Melford ram-raid: Stolen digger used to steal cash machine

  • 14 October 2018
McColl's Newsagents in Long Melford after ram-raid
Image caption The digger was abandoned at the scene

Ram-raiders used a stolen telehandler digger to wreck a convenience store and make off with a cash machine.

The front of McColl's in Hall Street, Long Melford, Suffolk, was torn out by the thieves.

Police said they were alerted to the ram-raid at about 03:00 BST. Witnesses said five masked men in dark clothing stole the machine "in a few minutes".

By the time officers arrived, the men had loaded the cash machine into a car and driven off, abandoning the digger.

The cash machine was put into a black Nissan Navara which took off towards Sudbury, closely followed by a blue Audi saloon.

Image caption Long Melford councillor John Nunn said the shop had been severely damaged
Image caption Witnesses said it took the men a few minutes to destroy the building and make off with the cash machine

