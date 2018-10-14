Image caption No one else was injured in the crash

A man has died after he was struck by a police car, another car and an ambulance while "in the carriageway" of the A14.

Suffolk Police said it happened on the westbound stretch of the dual carriageway at Rougham at 04:35 BST.

The police car was taking someone under arrest to custody and the ambulance was carrying a patient, but no one else was injured in the crash.

Police said neither emergency vehicle had its siren flashing.

He is believed to be a 19-year-old from the area, and his family have been informed of his death.

The westbound carriageway was closed for several hours, but reopened at 14:30 BST.

The matter has been reported to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.