Image copyright Peter Goodridge Image caption Lead was stripped from the roof on 11 November, ahead of a weekend of Remembrance services

Work to replace lead stolen from the roof of a church which was then damaged by rain is to begin.

Roof slates were taken from St John's at Elmswell near Bury St Edmunds just ahead of a weekend of Remembrance services in November 2017.

The church fully reopened in July after its chancel underwent £34,562 of works but the lead roof is yet to be replaced by less-valuable stainless steel.

The vicar said the work would not affect this year's Remembrance events.

Scaffolding was due to go up on Monday and stay in place until mid-November.

Reverend Peter Goodridge said nevertheless an armistice exhibition will run from 6 November.

The display will include lots of knitted poppies and large cut-outs of soldiers, each one representing somebody from Elmswell who lost their life in the war.

Image copyright Peter Goodridge Image caption Rain had soaked the inside of the church after the wooden structure of the roof was left exposed

Image copyright Peter Goodridge Image caption The chancel reopened in July after it was replastered

The raid took place on 11 November, after which rain got in and accelerated damage to the chancel ceiling, with plaster falling down on to pews.

External masonry was also damaged but no-one was injured.

Mr Goodridge said he was "delighted" the roof was finally being replaced and the Grade II-listed church will be watertight again.

Image copyright St John's Church Image caption Sheets concealed the chancel while work to replaster the ceiling was carried out

"It's great to see it being done," he said.

"The church has been fantastic and everyone has just got on with it - it's been very much business as usual."

The stainless steel roof is expected to cost about £40,000.

Mr Goodridge said Heritage England said it would not oppose its use instead of the more traditional lead and planning permission had been obtained from Mid Suffolk District Council.

He said internal redecoration, which was also damaged by the rain, will take place early next year.