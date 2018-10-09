Image copyright Google Image caption The alarm at the former Poundstretcher store has been going off since Friday

A disused shop's alarm has been sounding for days because no one can find the key to turn it off.

The security device at the former Poundstretcher store in Lowestoft has been annoying locals since Friday.

Despite a search for keys to disable the siren, the owner has been unable to locate them.

"We have come to a bit of a stalemate because nobody says they have got the keys," said Danny Steel, of estate agents Steel and Co.

The shop, on the junction of London Road North and Milton Road East, has been out of use since 2016, when the discount chain moved to a larger premises nearby.

'Not very pleasant'

Mr Steel said: "The owner thought the new Poundstretcher shop was supposed to hold the keys but we have spoken to the manager and they don't.

"We have spoken to the company doing the dilapidations for the owner and they haven't got the keys."

Mr Steel said he had never been involved in such a situation before.

Judith Belton, secretary at the North Lowestoft United Reformed Church, which is over the road from the shop, said while the alarm was not loud enough to disrupt services it was annoying.

"It has been going for several days and I have got used to it," she said. "To be fair we can't hear it inside the building but it is not very pleasant."