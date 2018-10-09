Image caption The cash machine was pulled from the front of the Co-op Food store in Kessingland

A teenager has admitted charges in connection with a ram-raid at a food store where a cash machine was ripped out of a building.

Police were called to the Co-op Food store in Kessingland, Suffolk, at about 02:30 BST on 10 September.

Officers said the front window had been smashed, and the cash machine dragged out.

The boy, 17, admitted burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

The teenager, who appeared at Ipswich Crown Court and cannot be named for legal reasons, will be sentenced at a later date.

A second defendant, Jack Morgan, from Bedfordshire, who also appeared at Ipswich Crown Court, denies burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

The 21-year-old, of Common Road, Potton, will face trial at a later date.