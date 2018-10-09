Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Suffolk County Council tendered out home personal care to fewer providers

A councillor responsible for adult care has apologised for the "distress" caused by changes to home care contracts.

In 2015, Suffolk County Council tendered personal care in people's own homes out to fewer care providers and forced people to change their carers.

A council report described the scheme as "causing anxiety and distress to vulnerable adults".

Councillors have agreed a new system after that model was scrapped.

In a report to the council's cabinet, the Support to Live at Home scheme was described as "causing anxiety and distress to vulnerable adults".

It said the old model was based on geographical lines while the new model would be more flexible and offer more bespoke services based on individual needs.

'Cannot apologise enough'

Under the new system, people will not need to change their care providers, and more providers will be given support to get the contracts.

Conservative councillor Beccy Hopfensperger said she "cannot apologise enough for the distress caused" by the previous changes.

She said: "No-one went into the Support to Live at Home contract believing it was going to fail."

Ms Hopfensperger said the council had "completely upped" its engagement process with providers, and was working with the Care Quality Commission, Age UK and Suffolk Family Carers.

"But more importantly we've engaged with the people who receive the care," she said.

Resident Judith Poole claimed the old "shambolic" system had an effect on her mother's health.

Ms Poole, from Honington, said the 94-year-old "couldn't cope with anymore changes".