Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The court heard Dani Filth (pictured at the Download Festival 2018) advised his wife to call the police

A metal fan has been detained after being charged with harassing the wife of Cradle of Filth singer Dani Filth at their home.

Lucifer Lovecraft, 29, of no fixed address, loitered in the garden and shouted at Toni Davey through the letterbox of the house in Ipswich.

Ipswich Magistrates' Court heard she was in fear of a man who was "clearly fixated on my family".

The court accepted Mr Lovecraft was unfit to plead or stand trial.

Cradle of Filth, variously described as a black or gothic metal act, have attracted a sizeable international following since their formation in the early 1990s.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cradle of Filth, with Dani Filth in the centre, in a publicity still from 2007

Prosecuting counsel Ian Devine said the defendant was arrested outside the house in the Norwich Road area.

'Still very ill'

In a statement read in court, Mrs Davey said she saw Mr Lovecraft, who did not appear in the dock, in the back and front gardens of the house on 16 and 17 June.

She said he had the name of her daughter tattooed on his arm and claimed he was her husband when police arrested him.

The defendant also sent her three messages on Facebook on 16 June, the court heard.

Her statement said "I found myself scared for my daughter's safety".

A guilty plea made by Mr Lovecraft in June was withdrawn after psychiatric reports, carried out while he was on remand in prison, concluded he had not been fit to enter any plea.

Defending, John Hughes, said his client was "still very ill".

The court heard the Mr Lovecraft had already been moved to a secure psychiatric hospital and would remain there.

He had also been facing charges of stalking and assaulting a woman, assaulting one man and exhibiting racially-aggravated threatening behaviour to a second man - all alleged to have happened in Ipswich in May and June.

Prosecutors are now not pursuing any of the charges.