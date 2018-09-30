Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the Great Eastern Mainline

A motorist has died after a car was hit by a train at a level crossing.

The car was hit at Palgrave crossing in Suffolk at about 18:14 BST on Saturday and the driver died at the scene.

No passengers on the train, travelling from London Liverpool Street to Norwich, were injured, operator Greater Anglia said.

The crash caused significant disruption to rail passengers, with several trains cancelled, but the line reopened on Sunday morning.

British Transport Police said the man's next of kin had been informed.