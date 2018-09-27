Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Mum-of-two Claire Taylor was fatally injured on 27 December 2016

A motorist has been found not guilty of causing the death of a runner through careless driving.

Mother-of-two Claire Taylor, 41, was fatally injured in the crash in Great Bradley, Suffolk, on 27 December 2016.

Ipswich Crown Court heard she was out jogging when she was catapulted more than 100ft into a field after she was hit by a car on an icy road.

The jury unanimously cleared Chantel Macbain, 26, from Haverhill, of causing death by careless driving.

Miss Macbain's defence solicitor said she was "desperately sorry" for what had happened.