Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Claire Taylor was out jogging when she was fatally hit by a car and propelled into a field, a court heard

A runner died when she was catapulted more than 100ft into a field by the force of a car hitting her on an icy road, a court heard.

Claire Taylor, 421, was fatally injured in the crash in Suffolk, on 27 December 2016.

At Ipswich Crown Court, motorist Chantel Macbain, 26, denied causing death by careless driving.

The jury heard Ms Macbain lost control of her car in Great Bradley, swerving across the road before the crash.

Mrs Taylor, a mother-of-two who lived in the village of Great Bradley, was catapulted 115ft (35m) by the impact of the crash on the B1061 towards Newmarket, the court was told.

Image caption Ipswich Crown Court heard there were patches of ice along the road on the day Mrs Taylor was killed

Forensic collision investigator PC Jeff Cribb told the jury Mrs Taylor was on the or near the verge at the time.

PC Cribb matched damage to the Corsa to marks and debris on each side of the road as he explained how Ms Macbain - of Shardlow Close, Haverhill - lost control of the car.

He told the court she swerved across the right-hand lane and then over-steered to compensate, before mounting the grass verge on the other side of the road, where Mrs Taylor was struck.

Ice 'was noticeable'

"The point of impact [with Mrs Taylor] was on the verge, or very close to the verge," he told the court.

"The impact couldn't have happened in the centre of the road.

"The nature of the damage is entirely consistent with striking a pedestrian who was standing upright."

He said patches of ice were "noticeable underfoot" when he turned up at scene at about midday and estimated the car was travelling at least at 40mph when Mrs Taylor was struck.

In a report read out to the court, a post-mortem examination revealed Mrs Taylor sustained most of her injuries to the left side of her body.

The trial continues.