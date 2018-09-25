Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fire crews were called to Bury St Edmunds town centre at 17:00 BST on Friday, 29 September

Two men have denied starting a blaze in the centre of a historic town last year, which caused £1.6m worth of damage.

About 60 firefighters tackled the fire at the Cycle King shop on Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds on 29 September.

Ashley Finley, 24, of Borley Cresent, Elmswell, and Dysney Sibbons, 23, of Elmsett Close, Stowmarket, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

They both denied arson.

They were given unconditional bail and will stand trial on 4 March next year.

Two neighbouring buildings, including the One Bull pub, were also damaged.