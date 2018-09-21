Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Six to face trial for murder
Six people are to stand trial accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens.
Five men and a boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, deny killing the 17-year-old, who was fatally stabbed on the Nacton estate in June.
The trial is due to start at Ipswich Crown Court on 26 November.
Aristote Yenge, 23, Callum Plaats, 23, Isaac Calver, 18, Adebayo Amusa, 20, Leon Glasgow, 42, and the boy, 16, are each charged with one count of murder.