Image caption Five of the ward's 10 beds will open on Monday and the trust hopes to open the other beds within a few months

A psychiatric intensive care unit which closed for more than five months due to a lack of staff is to reopen on Monday.

The Norfolk & Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust shut the ten-bed mixed-sex Lark Ward in Ipswich to patients on 6 April.

Patients' group Healthwatch Suffolk said as a result many patients were "sent away from their local communities".

The trust said a successful recruitment drive meant it could reopen five beds.

It hopes to reopen the remaining five beds in coming months.

The unit, the only one of its kind in the county, treats people with acute mental health issues including schizophrenia and personality disorder, as well as those detained under the Mental Health Act.

The trust's Suffolk operations director Peter Devlin said it was a major disappointment when the ward had to be shut.

"It wasn't a decision that we took lightly," he said. "We had to consider at that time the critical amount of staff that we had and our ability to provide those patients with safe and proper care."

Image caption The mental health trust's Suffolk operations director Peter Devlin said it could reopen after a recruitment drive

Andy Yacoub, chief executive of Healthwatch Suffolk, said he understood why the closure of Lark Ward was a necessity but added: "Unfortunately, the consequences of the decision to close have been significant and we must be cognisant of the impact on patients and their families - many of whom have been sent away from their local communities to receive appropriate care.

"We simply cannot underestimate the impact of this on their wellbeing and that of their families or carers."

The trust has since carried out a recruitment campaign.

Joseph Philips, who now works for the trust as an assistant psychologist, said: "I got into mental health because it's affected people I know in my family, and everyone could need that support at any time."