Image copyright FTP Edelman Image caption De Vere House in Lavenham was used as the fictional birthplace of Harry Potter

The 14th Century house used as the birthplace of Harry Potter remains on the market over a year after it was put up for sale.

De Vere House in Lavenham, Suffolk, featured in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One, as the house where the young wizard's parents were killed by Lord Voldemort.

It was put on the market last summer for almost £1m.

Estate agent Carter Jonas said it was yet to find "the buyer it deserves".

Caroline Edwards, a partner at the firm, said: "Special houses like this always have to find the right buyer - indeed, a buyer who is prepared to be a custodian as much as a resident."

She said such a historic house appealed to the "timber-framed purist" but was "not for the faint-hearted", given the significance it carried.

But she said: "When you find the right buyer for a house like this, they tend to treasure them."

Image copyright FTP Edelman Image caption The Grade I-listed house boasts many period features including a massive timber frame and fireplaces

Image copyright FTP Edelman Image caption The listed asking price is £950,000

De Vere House has a price tag of £950,000, which has been dropped from the original £995,000 asking price.

It formed part of Godric's Hollow in the Harry Potter film, and was seen with a Christmas tree in the window, opposite a fictional graveyard.

The house is among about 340 listed buildings in Lavenham, considered to be the best-preserved medieval village in England.

Image copyright FTP Edelman Image caption Lavenham is famed as the best preserved medieval village in England with about 340 listed buildings

Image copyright FTP Edelman Image caption De Vere House was previously known as Oxenford House and Oxford House

It takes its name from the De Vere family and has previously been known as Oxenford House and Oxford House.

In medieval times, the De Vere family was the second-richest family after the king and were responsible for creating much of Lavenham's medieval grandeur, the estate agent said.

The house has retained its period features, including a massive timber frame, fireplaces, wall paintings and a rare stone spiral staircase with a carved brick handrail.