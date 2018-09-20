Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ed Sheeran has announced two sets of shows with a homecoming feel to them

Ed Sheeran has announced two large shows in Ipswich, the first in his home county for five years.

The singer grew up in Framlingham, Suffolk, and made his name playing gigs around the county before going on to become a global superstar.

But apart from surprise sets at Latitude Festival, he has not played in Suffolk since a small gig at The Steamboat in Ipswich in 2014.

He will play two gigs at Chantry Park, and also two at Roundhay Park, Leeds.

The Yorkshire dates, on 16 and 17 August, will also have a homecoming feel to them - as Sheeran was born in Halifax before moving to Suffolk.

Sheeran has continued to live in Suffolk, in a village near his family home, and made his love of the county clear in the hit single Castle on the Hill.

Image copyright Ben Matthews Image caption Ed Sheeran performed for BBC Introducing in Suffolk at The Anchor, Woodbridge, in 2010

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sheeran performed two surprise sets at Latitude Festival 2015 and appeared with Foy Vance a year later

He has been spotted at Ipswich Town matches, supports East Anglia's Children's Hospices and has raised money for various local charities by donating his old clothes.

Despite this, he has yet to return to the county to perform any large-scale gigs since he became a worldwide success. He previously spoke of his desire to one day perform at Ipswich's Portman Road stadium.

It is thought his gigs on 23 and 24 August at Chantry Park will have a capacity of 45,000 each night. Tickets will go on sale 27 September.

David Ellesmere, Labour leader of Ipswich Borough Council, which owns the park, said: "It's going to be fantastic for everyone in Ipswich. It will be far easier for fans in town to go see him, and it will be a huge boost for the economy."