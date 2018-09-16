Image caption Nicki Durbin hopes her experience will enable her to help others

The mother of a teenager who disappeared 12 years ago has started working for the charity Missing People.

Nicki Durbin says she hopes her "unique understanding" will help others.

Her son Luke was 19 when he vanished after a night out in Ipswich in May 2006. Despite numerous appeals he has never been found.

She said she wanted to use her personal experience to support others via Missing People's crisis helpline.

She said she had taken calls from parents and family members and vulnerable people who were missing or were thinking of leaving home.

"I can offer non-judgmental support and a safe space for them to talk about their situation, and hopefully, I can help them to find comfort or a safe way home," she added.

The last known sighting of Luke was when he was recorded by CCTV walking across Dogs Head Street towards the bus station at 04:00 BST on 12 May.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Luke Durbin, who lived in Hollesley, was talented and very loving, his mother said

The case remains an active inquiry and Suffolk Police believe he was unlawfully killed.

"I constantly grieve for Luke but I'm unable to mourn for my child," she added.

"You're left living in limbo and feeling isolated.

"Missing People not only helped my family with the ongoing emotional impact of losing Luke but also helped generate publicity to keep the search for him alive."

Paul Joseph from the charity said she was a valued member of the team.

"It is a real testament to the excellent support our helpline team give that Nicki was inspired to want to work for us," he said.

"She successfully went through our recruitment process and got the role, and is already valued member of the team, delivering support to anyone affected."