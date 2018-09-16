Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Amanda Duncan was a "very good mother", police said

A new lead has emerged in the case of a woman who went missing 25 years ago, police have said.

Amanda Duncan, 26, was last seen in July 1993 after she had travelled to Ipswich the previous evening to work as a prostitute.

On the anniversary of her disappearance, police made a "bespoke" appeal to those with links to sex work and Class A drugs in the town.

A call that provided new information is now being reviewed by officers.

Suffolk Police believed Miss Duncan, who had two young children and lived in Balliol Close, Woodbridge, visited an address in London Road, Ipswich, at about 23:10 BST on 2 July 1993, intending to buy drugs before starting work.

It is thought she agreed to return and finalise the purchase after finishing work and was then dropped off by car in Portman Road at 23:30.

She was last seen at about midnight in Portman's Walk when she was speaking to the driver of a Ford Sierra, possibly green or blue. The driver has never been traced.

Image caption Amanda Duncan was reported missing the following day, after her sister visited her home and found Damien alone in her house on Balliol Close

Police identified 17 "persons of interest" in the case but never any suspect, while nine sites her body could have been dumped at were also identified.

At the time of the appeal earlier this year, major crime review and cold case manager Andy Guy believed there are those "very close to Amanda in her friendship circle that know or suspect what became of her".

He added that the force had carried out "proof-of-life inquiries" and she had "never ever appeared on the radar anywhere".

Following the appeal, a spokesman for the force said: "One of the calls provided the unsolved case team with some new information and they are currently following up on this."