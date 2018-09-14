Image copyright Carter Jonas Image caption An artist's impression of how Sudbury's Hamilton Road quarter will look

Plans to transform a key area of Sudbury town centre have been backed by council chiefs.

The scheme will turn the Hamilton Road quarter into a "culture and leisure space", with new homes, restaurants, shops and a cinema.

It is thought the preferred developers will be identified early next year, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

Sudbury South councillor Simon Barrett said it was a "big deal" for the town.

The plans will see the area around Hamilton Road - including the former bus station and Borehamgate Centre - completely overhauled.

Babergh District Council's cabinet approved the blueprint on Thursday after years of discussions.

Conservative Mr Barrett, who is also the council's cabinet member for economy, said it was "a great opportunity for Sudbury".

"It means we are serious. We are going to the market," he said.

The plans are part of the Vision for Prosperity for Sudbury, which will see a £1.4m revamp of the Kingfisher Leisure Centre and a new hotel built at Belle Vue Park.

A number of new homes on the Chilton Woods development are also due to be completed by 2020, while a multi-million pound gallery and museum at Gainsborough House will open by 2021.