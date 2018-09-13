Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died after being stabbed in June

A man arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager has been released from police custody.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died after he was attacked outside a row of shops in Packard Avenue, Ipswich, on 2 June.

A 28-year-old man from the town has been released under investigation.

Aristote Yenge, 23, Callum Plaats, 23, Isaac Calver, 18, Adebayo Amusa, 20, Leon Glasgow, 42, and a boy, 16, are charged with murder and due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on 21 September.

A 20-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, remains on bail until 4 December.