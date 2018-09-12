Image copyright Suffolk County Council Image caption One of the proposed designs for the new crossing

Work to build a third bridge over Lake Lothing in Lowestoft could get under way as soon as next year, according to a new council report.

The report to Suffolk County Council said the £94m scheme could begin in 2019 or 2020 if there were no delays.

The lake is set to close to marine traffic for three weeks while the bridge installation takes place.

There would be a "slight adverse but not significant effect" on port operations, the council said.

The report, presented to the council's development and regulation committee on Tuesday, said: "During the construction of the scheme, it will be necessary to close Lake Lothing to all marine vessels for a period likely to be three weeks whilst the bridge is being positioned.

"This will constitute a slight adverse but not a significant effect upon the operations of Associated British Ports (ABP).

"During this time, no vessel will be able to navigate through the area of the bridge, although the eastern inner harbour will remain operational."

The county council and Waveney District Council will submit responses to a Planning Inspectorate consultation, as part of the planning process.

The project requires a Development Consent Order from the Secretary of State in order to progress.

A spokesman from ABP has been approached for comment.