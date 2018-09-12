Suffolk

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

  • 12 September 2018
Tavis Spencer Aitkens Image copyright Suffolk Police
Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died in hospital after being stabbed in June

A man has been arrested by police carrying out a murder inquiry in Ipswich.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, was attacked outside a row of shops in Packard Avenue on 2 June.

A 28-year-old man from Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Aristote Yenge, 23, Callum Plaats, 23, Isaac Calver, 18, Adebayo Amusa, 20, Leon Glasgow, 42, and a boy, 16, are charged with murder and due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on 21 September.

A 20-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, remains on bail until 4 December.

Suffolk Constabulary said it had also searched three addresses in the Chantry area of Ipswich in connection with the latest arrest.

