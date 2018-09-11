Julian Myerscough, ex-law lecturer, denies child sex offences
- 11 September 2018
A former law lecturer has pleaded not guilty to two charges of raping a girl under the age of 13, and nine other offences against girls.
Julian Myerscough, 56, formerly of Lowestoft, Suffolk, had taught at the University of East Anglia in Norwich.
The other charges included eight sexual assaults and one other offence against a child.
The defendant was remanded in custody at Ipswich Crown Court and a trial is due to take place next year.