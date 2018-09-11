Suffolk

Kessingland Co-op ram-raiders charged by police

  • 11 September 2018
The damage outside the front of the Co-op food store in Kessingland
Image caption The cash machine was pulled from the front of the Co-op Food store in Kessingland

Two men have been charged in a connection with a ram-raid at a food store where a cash machine was ripped out from the front of the building.

Police were called to the Co-op Food store in Kessingland, Suffolk, at about 02:30 BST on Monday.

Officers said a Land Rover used in the raid became stuck and another vehicle was used to leave the scene.

Jack Morgan, 21, of Bedfordshire, and a 17-year-old boy from the Bedford area are due at Norwich Magistrates' Court.

Mr Morgan, of Common Road, Potton, has been charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

The teenager has been charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Suffolk Police said it believes five people were involved in the raid.

