Image caption The cash machine was pulled from the front of the Co-op Food store in Kessingland

Two men have been arrested after a cash machine was pulled from the front of a Co-op store.

Police said the ram-raid at the Co-op Food store in Kessingland, Suffolk, happened at about 02:30 BST.

Officers found the cash machine on the ground, attached to the back of a Land Rover.

Sister company Co-op East of England has had more than 10 of its stores in Essex and Suffolk targeted by thieves between 2017 and 2018.

Stores targeted have included Debenham, Lavenham and Great Cornard in Suffolk, and Dedham and Brightlingsea in Essex.