Image caption Flowers were left in memory of two men fatally injured at West Meadow traveller site near Ipswich

The sale of a travellers' site where two people were fatally stabbed should be completed by the end of October, a council said.

West Meadows, near Ipswich, is owned by Suffolk County Council and the authority said it had spent £1.5m within 10 years on the site.

The council said it had agreed to sell the site to a consortium of residents.

A spokeswoman said it could not reveal the sale figure as it was "commercially sensitive" information.

Image copyright Google Image caption The fatal stabbings followed an incident in which a caravan window was smashed

Nelson Smith, 18, was jailed in June 2017 for stabbing two men to death at the site with a carving knife during a row over a caravan pitch.

As well as the two deaths, in May last year four men from the site were jailed after a pregnant horse was subjected to a "sickening and brutal slaughter".