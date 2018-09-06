Image caption The 95-property Persimmon Homes development in Framlingham

Residents of a new housing estate in Suffolk have been told their homes don't have full planning permission.

Approval for 95 houses at Mount Pleasant, Framlingham, was granted in January 2016, with work starting more than a year later.

However, revised plans submitted in August 2017 have yet to be authorised, revealed the East Anglian Daily Times.

A council spokesman said the lack of permission did not mean the homes would be demolished.

Read more Suffolk stories here

A letter sent to residents from Suffolk Coastal District Council (SCDC) said two further applications, regarding "the precise layout and detailed external appearance of the buildings are not yet authorised".

The letter, signed by council officer Katherine Scott, adds that the news "may come as an unpleasant surprise for those who have moved into properties".

One unnamed resident said: "The wording on the letter is confusing, but they can't really turf you out of your house, can they?"

Image caption Revised plans for the development have yet to be approved

The estate - made up of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses - was built by Persimmon Homes in late spring 2017.

In a promotional video for the estate, Persimmon describes Mount Pleasant as "a great location for first time buyers, young professionals, growing families or downsizers."

A report will now be submitted to an SCDC planning committee meeting on 20 September, which will recommend a site visit by councillors.

A spokeswoman for Persimmon Homes said the developer wanted to make "minor amendments to the external appearance of some properties and elements of the site layout".