Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Daniel Sang, Darrale Sang and Miles Barrett have been jailed for drug dealing

Three drug dealers who used a vulnerable woman's home to base their heroin and crack cocaine selling operation have been jailed.

Daniel Sang, 29, of Burtwell Lane, South London, his nephew Darrale Sang, 22, of Fir Tree Gardens, Croydon, and Miles Barrett, 23, of no fixed abode, were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court.

The court heard the trio had travelled from London to supply Class A drugs.

Daniel Sang was found guilty at a trial while the other two pleaded guilty.

The men were arrested after a welfare check at the property in January which found them in possession of drugs, large quantities of cash and mobile phones.

Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Police found heroin and crack cocaine hidden in a shoe in the property

Officers found 180 rocks of crack cocaine and 103 wraps of heroin in the property.

Daniel Sang was jailed for four-and-a-half years, while his nephew was sentenced to three years and Barrett to three years and nine months.

The term "cuckooing" refers to dealers commandeering a vulnerable drug user's property as a place to sell drugs from.

Police said between January and July 2018 they had made 55 arrests as part of Operation Velocity in Ipswich - a crackdown on Class A drugs, seizing 1,101 wraps of drugs and £5,425 in cash.