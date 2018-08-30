Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died in hospital after being stabbed in the heart in June

A sixth person has been charged with the murder of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens.

Isaac Calver, 18, appeared at Ipswich Magistrates' Court today alongside Leon Glasgow, 41.

Three other men and a 16-year-old have already been charged with killing 17-year-old Tavis, who died after being stabbed in the heart outside a parade of shops on the Nacton estate in June.

All of the accused are due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

Tavis was attacked on Packard Avenue by a group of males at around 16:50 BST on 2 June.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Floral tributes for Tavis's funeral, which was held in July

Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road in Barking, east London, has already appeared at crown court, but has yet to enter a plea.

Callum Plaats, 23, of no fixed address; Aristote Yenge, 22, of Spring Road in Ipswich; and a 16-year-old boy from Colchester, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have already entered not guilty pleas at crown court.

A trial date has been set for November.

Mr Calver, of St Helen's Street in Ipswich, and Mr Glasgow, of no fixed address, were both remanded in custody by magistrates and have yet to enter pleas.

A 20-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, is due to answer bail on 4 September.