Image caption Dougie Wright and Paul Eastaugh unearthed the mortars while digging a trench for an electricity cable

Part of a Suffolk village was evacuated twice in 48 hours after builders unearthed two WW2 bombs in a garden.

Bomb disposal experts were called to Walberswick, near Southwold, on Wednesday and again on Friday after the devices were found in The Street.

Astrid King said her home had been a garrison for the Lancashire Fusiliers, "so there are bound to be more".

A 100m exclusion zone was set up both times to allow for controlled explosions on the beach.

Builders Paul Eastaugh and Dougie Wright, who found the mortars while digging a trench for an electricity cable, said they now felt "cautious" about continuing the work.

"I found the first one and assumed it was a spray can, but then I saw the flight on the back," said Mr Eastaugh.

"I panicked, thinking 'uh oh, what have I picked up?'

"It was quite weighty so I didn't know if it was full of soil or still full of explosives - and it turns it was."

Image caption Astrid King said she felt very sorry for her neighbours

Image caption The builders are wary of what else they may find in the garden

Image caption Police officers and bomb disposal experts evacuated Walberswick beach on Wednesday

Dougie Wright - who held the first device - said he thought his workmate was joking when he found the second mortar.

"We knew what to do this time," he said.

"We parked the digger bucket over the top of it and phoned 999."

Steak reward

Mrs King said she apologised to neighbours and bought them drinks at a local pub when they were forced out of their homes.

The first device was found moments after she had spoken to the holidaymakers next door about the noise of building work.

"I had to say 'yoo hoo - you thought the noise from nail guns was bad... there's something you should know'."

She added: "I love my brave builders.

"If we succeed getting the build up without being blown to bits I will probably give them a steak dinner."