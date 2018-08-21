Men summonsed over Bury St Edmunds Cycle King shop fire
- 21 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been summonsed to court over a "major" fire in the historic centre of Bury St Edmunds last year.
About 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at the Cycle King store on Angel Hill on 29 September.
Two neighbouring buildings, including the One Bull pub, were also damaged.
A 23-year-old man from Stowmarket and a 24-year-old man from the Bury St Edmunds area will be charged with arson when they appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on 28 August.