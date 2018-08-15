Image copyright Google Image caption Solicitor Juliet Harvey says Suffolk's family court system is "creaking at the seams"

Some domestic violence victims are forced to sit near their abusers due to a lack of space at a county's only family court, according to lawyers.

Court closures mean Ipswich Magistrates' Court is the only one in Suffolk to hear family law cases.

Solicitor Juliet Harvey said it lacked private spaces and she had "seen people come to blows in the waiting areas".

The Ministry of Justice said it had not received a formal complaint about facilities at the Ipswich court.

Bury St Edmunds Magistrates' Court and Family Court closed in 2015 as part of government cuts.

'Client spat upon'

Ms Harvey, from Birketts Solicitors, said: "It is distressing when you have a client who is having to sit in the same area as her abuser."

One client was spat upon as paramedics were taking him out of the court following a collapse, she added.

Retired family barrister Carole Parry-Jones runs a free advice service at the court and said: "You've got to hope that if there's a lot of stamping and shouting and bawling [the court security staff] will hear it."

Ms Harvey said the court had one private room which could be reserved in domestic violence cases, but this has not happened in any of her cases.

The majority of Suffolk cases involving children took place in county courts with private consulting rooms 10 years ago, whereas 90% now begin at the magistrates', she added.

Both lawyers said the axing of legal aid for most divorcing couples means court hearings take longer.

Sian Hawkins from Women's Aid said it wants the government to make special protection measures a reality for survivors of domestic abuse in criminal and family courts.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "We will investigate the concerns raised about Ipswich Magistrates' Court, but we have not received any formal complaints.