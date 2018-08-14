Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Julian Myerscough, 56, is due to appear before South East Suffolk Magistrates' Court

A former law lecturer arrested in Romania has been charged with two counts of raping a girl under the age of 13, and nine other offences.

Julian Myerscough, 56, formerly of Lowestoft, Suffolk, returned to the UK on Monday, police said.

Mr Myerscough, who is originally from Bolton and formerly lectured in law at the University of East Anglia, was extradited from Romania.

He is due to appear before South East Suffolk Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Myerscough ha also been charged with four counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13, four counts of indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 14 and one count of assaulting/ill-treating a child to cause unnecessary suffering.