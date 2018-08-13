Image caption Police were called to reports of a body in the River Gipping behind Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich

An investigation has begun after the discovery of a body in the River Gipping near Ipswich town centre.

Police received reports of a body in the water close to London Road, behind the Suffolk Retail Park, at about 10:30 BST.

Emergency services were called to the scene and a police cordon was put in place.

A Suffolk Police spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the incident."