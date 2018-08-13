Body found in river near Ipswich retail park
- 13 August 2018
An investigation has begun after the discovery of a body in the River Gipping near Ipswich town centre.
Police received reports of a body in the water close to London Road, behind the Suffolk Retail Park, at about 10:30 BST.
Emergency services were called to the scene and a police cordon was put in place.
A Suffolk Police spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the incident."