Image caption Two people were injured when a fire engine overturned

Three people were left injured when a fire engine overturned.

An eyewitness said the emergency vehicle, which was on its way to the scene of a road traffic accident, apparently "skidded in the rain on a sharp turn".

The incident took place opposite The Crown pub in Stoke by Nayland, which is on the Essex/Suffolk border.

The ambulance service said one person was taken to hospital after the crash while two others had minor injuries.

Suffolk Police confirmed they were called to the scene at 19:40 BST and it was an Essex County Fire and Rescue Service vehicle involved.

Members of the fire service tried to free their colleagues. An air ambulance also went to the scene.

Image caption An air ambulance landed in a nearby field following the accident

The eyewitness, who was having a meal in the pub at the time, said: "I saw two fire engines go past and then an ambulance but it was stuck outside the pub.

"Then the air ambulance arrived.

"I could see a smaller fire engine turned over on its side, which apparently skidded in the rain on a reasonably sharp turn.

"It ended up on the other side of the road, wedged against a wall."