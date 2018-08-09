Image caption Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident

A married couple who died in a suspected murder-suicide in Ipswich have been named.

Post-mortem examinations found Katherine and Thomas Kemp both died of multiple stab wounds at their home in Siloam Place on Monday.

Mrs Kemp's death is being treated as murder while her husband's is not being treated as suspicious.

Detectives are continuing to investigate but do not believe anyone else is involved.

Police said they were called at 08:50 BST when Mr Kemp, 32, fell from a flat.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and when officers investigated the flat they found 31-year-old Mrs Kemp's body.

Following previous police contact, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.