Image copyright Google Image caption The attacker fled the scene in Bungay after the teenage victim's friends started calling for him

A male sex attacker who was wearing a black hooded top is being sought by police after a teenage boy was pushed into bushes and assaulted.

The victim was sexually assaulted in Castle Lane in Bungay, Suffolk, at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.

The suspect ran off in the direction of Earsham Street when friends of the victim called out for him.

Suffolk Police said the suspect, whose approximate age is not known, also wore black trousers and black trainers

Officers have been undertaking forensic work at the scene and house-to-house inquires.

They have also been seeking out CCTV footage.

Police said extra patrols will be taking place in the area to provide reassurance to local residents.

The victim continues to be supported by specialist trained officers, the force added.

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was sexually assaulted in Castle Lane at about 21:30 BST on Saturday

Detectives are appealing for anyone who believes they saw a male matching the description in Bungay at any time during Saturday.

They would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Castle Lane, Quaves Lane, Earsham Street, or the surrounding alleyways, between 20:00 and 23:00 on Saturday, who saw or heard anything that may be able to assist officers.

Anyone driving in the area on Saturday evening with a dashcam in their vehicle is also asked to contact the police.