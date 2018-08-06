Image caption Police have cordoned off Siloam Place in Ipswich

A man has been found dying outside a block of flats in Ipswich, where the body of a woman was discovered inside.

The man, who appeared to have fallen from some height, died shortly after emergency services arrived at Siloam Place in Ipswich at 08:50 BST.

Police then found the body of the woman, who they say knew the man. Her death is being treated as suspicious.

Following previous police contact, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Detectives are continuing to investigate but do not believe anyone else is involved.

Supt Kerry Cutler, policing commander for Ipswich, said: "This would appear to be a tragic incident involving two people known to each other and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.

"As such there is no threat to the wider community, but I would appeal to anyone with any information about these deaths to make contact with our officers."