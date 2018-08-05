Image copyright Google Image caption The attacker fled the scene in Bungay after the teenage victim's friends started calling for him

A teenage boy was pushed into bushes and sexually assaulted as he walked along a quiet lane, police have said.

The victim was attacked in Castle Lane in Bungay, Suffolk, between 20:30 and 22:30 BST on Saturday.

Suffolk Police said the teenager was pushed over into bushes by a male walking behind him.

The suspect fled when the boy's friends were heard calling out for him and the victim is being supported by specialist officers, the force added.

Detectives have appealed for anyone in the area of Castle Lane, Quaves Lane or the surrounding alleyways between 20:00 and 23:00 to contact them.