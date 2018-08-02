Image caption Stephen Ardley said he did not wish to go back to the Conservative Party

A former Conservative mayor has been expelled from the party over claims he made Islamophobic comments on Facebook.

Stephen Ardley allegedly said two years ago it was "unbelievable" Sadiq Khan, a Muslim, was elected London Mayor in a Christian country.

Mr Ardley apologised and said he was "not a racist and not Islamophobic", the East Anglian Daily Times reported.

He is now sitting as an independent on the district and county councils.

The Conservative Party suspended the membership of the former Lowestoft mayor in June and started an investigation after the allegations came to light.

Image caption Former Lowestoft Mayor Stephen Ardley (left) has been expelled from the Conservative Party

At a meeting on Tuesday the Waveney Conservative Association took the decision to expel him from the party.

Mr Ardley told the BBC he did not recall writing the comment and described the meeting as "a kangaroo court".

"I've been a Conservative councillor for 18 years, and since the investigation started I have done what I was told but have not had a single piece of correspondence from the party other than telling me to attend the meeting this week," he said.

He said he was "led to believe" he would be reinstated, adding: "I think my fate was pre-determined".

"I have a half-Indian daughter-in-law, helped arrange a Muslim wedding, and I regularly visit Muslim countries - I would not do these things if I was racist or Islamophobic."

Treated badly

Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council's Conservative group, said: "Following a complaint made against councillor Stephen Ardley, sent to the party chairman Brandon Lewis, the executive council of the Waveney Conservative Association have met and reviewed all of the available evidence.

"After a long discussion and vote it was decided that [he] be expelled from the party."

Mr Ardley said he would not be appealing the decision "because I do not want to go back to a party that treats its members like this".

However, he said Conservative members "up and down the country" told him they believed he had been treated badly.

The Conservative Party has been approached for comment.