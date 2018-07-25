Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died in hospital after being stabbed in the heart in June

A fourth person has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy stabbed outside a row of shops.

Adebayo Amusa, 19, of Sovereign Road in Barking, east London, has been charged with murder following Tavis Spencer-Aitkens' death in Ipswich on 2 June.

He was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Callum Plaats, 23, of no fixed address, Aristote Yenge, 22, from Ipswich, and a boy, 16, who cannot be named, are due before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

They have all been charged with murder.

Two other men aged 20 and 19, arrested in early June on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, remain on bail until 30 July.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Floral tributes for Tavis's funeral

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the murder, especially anyone who witnessed the attack or anything suspicious in the area immediately prior to it or directly afterwards, to make contact.

Tavis was stabbed in the heart outside a row of shops in Packard Avenue.

His mother, Sharon Box, said he was taken "unnecessarily, needlessly and cruelly" and his family was "heartbroken".

Earlier this month, about 800 people attended Tavis's funeral at St Augustine's Church in Ipswich, which had installed extra seating and relay speakers to allow people outside to follow the service.

An inquest into his death, opened and adjourned earlier in July, heard how the pathologist had identified "a number of stab wounds" including defensive injuries.