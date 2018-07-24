Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died in hospital after being stabbed in the heart in June

A 23-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a teenage boy who died when he was stabbed in the heart.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, was attacked outside a row of shows in Packard Avenue, Ipswich, on 2 June.

Callum Platts, 23, from Ipswich but of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and will appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Two others - 22-year-old Aristote Yenge and a boy, 16, who cannot be named - have already been charged with murder.

Suffolk Police also arrested a 19-year-old man from Barking on Tuesday on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and he has since been further arrested on suspicion of murder.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Floral tributes for Tavis's funeral

Earlier this month, about 800 people attended Tavis' funeral at St Augustine's Church in Ipswich, which had installed extra seating and relay speakers to allow people outside to follow the service.

An inquest into his death, opened and adjourned earlier in July, heard how the pathologist had identified "a number of stab wounds" including defensive injuries.

Two other men, aged 20 and 19, arrested in early June on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, remain on bail until Monday.