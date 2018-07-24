Two men deny hunting fox in Great Thurlow on Boxing Day
- 24 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have pleaded not guilty to hunting and killing a fox with hounds during a Boxing Day Hunt in Suffolk.
Christopher Amatt, of Attleton Green, and Archibald Clifton-Brown, of Haverhill, both denied hunting a fox in Great Thurlow on 26 December 2017.
At Ipswich Magistrates' Court, Mr Amatt, 58, also pleaded not guilty to assault and Mr Clifton-Brown, 19, denied assault by beating.
They were granted unconditional bail, with a trial date yet to be set.