Raiders broke into a bank in Suffolk and fled with a large cash deposit box - but police believe it was empty.

The raiders used a sledgehammer to break into the Halifax Bank on North Street in Sudbury at about 02:45 BST.

Security glass at the front of the building was smashed and the metal deposit box was attached to the rear of a stolen van and driven away at speed towards Bulmer in Essex.

The Sprinter van and an Audi car were found burnt out in Finch Hill, Bulmer.

The suspects are described as three white men wearing hooded tops.