Image copyright Greater Anglia Image caption The RMT union held 12 strikes on Greater Anglia services in the past year

Rail workers in dispute over the future of guards on trains in the East have reached a settlement with the operator.

Greater Anglia members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) voted by 9-1 in favour of a deal said to guarantee guards on trains.

The union held 12 strikes on Greater Anglia's network in the past year but said the agreement shows what can be done through "serious negotiations".

Greater Anglia bosses welcomed the outcome.

Managing director Jamie Burles said: "We're pleased that we have reached agreement with the RMT regarding our conductors and the new trains."

The company runs trains in Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

The RMT dispute included four other operators but now the spotlight has been turned on South Western Railway (SWR) where eight days of strikes are due to start next Thursday.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "If we can reach a negotiated settlement on Greater Anglia that has safety, security and access at its core then there is no reason why we can't achieve the same on SWR if the company are prepared to get down to business.

"The Greater Anglia agreement comes after similar deals have been done, including negotiated settlements across Scotland and Wales.

"We now need to roll that principle out to the train companies where we remain in dispute."