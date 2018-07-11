Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Scott Tarrant has been described as a "fantastic father" by his family

The family of a "fantastic father" who died after being stabbed have paid tribute to him.

Scott Tarrant, 28, received serious injuries in an attack in Underwood Close, Lowestoft, on Saturday and later died in hospital.

Steven Butcher, of Ashfield Crescent in the town, has been charged with his murder but has yet to enter a plea.

Mr Tarrant's family said they had been "ripped apart" by his death.

In a statement, they said: "Scott was a fabulous son and brother who was always bubbly and able to find laughter in his life.

"He was also a fantastic father who adored his children.

"As a family we have been ripped apart by his passing and know that he has left a void which will never be filled."

A post-mortem examination found Mr Tarrant died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Mr Butcher appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday and the case has been adjourned until 3 September.