Image caption Extra officers were on the scene while investigations were carried out in the area

A man charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Lowestoft has been remanded in custody at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.

Scott Tarrant, 28, was found in Underwood Close at about 23:15 BST on Sunday and died later at the James Paget Hospital.

Steven Butcher, 23, from Ashfield Crescent in Lowestoft, is accused of murder, but has yet to enter a plea.

He is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of Mr Tarrant's death was multiple stab wounds.

The defendant spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.