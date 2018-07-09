Man charged with murder over Lowestoft fatal knife attack
- 9 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing.
A 28-year-old man suffered stab wounds and died in hospital after he was found in Underwood Close, Lowestoft, at about 23:15 BST on Saturday.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of his death was as a result of multiple stab wounds.
Stephen Butcher, 23, of Ashfield Crescent in Lowestoft, has been charged and is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.