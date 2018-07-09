Suffolk

Man charged with murder over Lowestoft fatal knife attack

  • 9 July 2018
The scene at Underwood Close
Image caption The victim was treated by paramedics in Underwood Close, but later died in hospital

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing.

A 28-year-old man suffered stab wounds and died in hospital after he was found in Underwood Close, Lowestoft, at about 23:15 BST on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of his death was as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Stephen Butcher, 23, of Ashfield Crescent in Lowestoft, has been charged and is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Image caption Extra officers were on the scene while investigations are carried out in the area

