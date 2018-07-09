Image caption The victim was treated by paramedics in Underwood Close, but later died in hospital

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing.

A 28-year-old man suffered stab wounds and died in hospital after he was found in Underwood Close, Lowestoft, at about 23:15 BST on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of his death was as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Stephen Butcher, 23, of Ashfield Crescent in Lowestoft, has been charged and is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.