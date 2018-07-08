Image caption The victim was treated by paramedics in Underwood Close, but later died in hospital

A man who died after being found with serious stab wounds was fatally injured in a "targeted attack", police have said.

The 28-year-old victim was found at Underwood Close, Lowestoft, after officers were called at about 23:15 BST on Saturday.

He was treated at the scene for stab wounds, but later died at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk.

A man from Lowestoft has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Ch Insp Mike Brown said he wanted anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact police.

"While an arrest has been made, we are continuing to make a number of inquiries and this remains a live and active investigation," he said.

Parts of Underwood Close and Bentley Drive have been sealed off.

Suffolk Constabulary said there would be an increased number of police officers in the area, carrying out inquiries.

Image caption Underwood Close has been cordoned off while forensic officers investigate the scene