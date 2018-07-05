Image caption The attack happened on grassland between First Avenue and Second Avenue in Sudbury

A man has admitted raping a woman in a "brutal" attack in the early hours of Spring Bank Holiday Monday.

Marian Patel attacked the 18-year-old on a grassy area between First Avenue and Second Avenue in Sudbury, Suffolk, on 28 May at about 03:30 BST.

The woman was walking home from the town centre when she was grabbed from behind and assaulted.

Patel, 28, of Cavendish Way, Sudbury, pleaded guilty to rape and sexual assault at Ipswich Crown Court.

Suffolk Police said it was a "really serious, brutal and terrifying" attack.

Patel is due to be sentenced on 23 July.