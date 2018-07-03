Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died in hospital after being stabbed in June

Two people arrested over the murder of a teenager last month will face no further action.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died in hospital from a single stab wound after being attacked in Packard Avenue on Ipswich's Nacton estate on 3 June.

Suffolk Police said a 41-year-old man held in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to murder had been released.

A 36-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender would also face no further action.

Aristote Yenge, 22 and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, have been charged with Tavis's murder.

They were remanded in custody and will reappear before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday 5 July.

Last month Tavis's aunt said he was forced to take part in gang activity.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday.